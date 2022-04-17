Princess Eugenie turns heads in seriously striking dress for glamorous night out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie was the picture of elegance as she joined a group of friends for dinner at private member's club Oswald's in London's upscale Mayfair last week.

In photographs published by the MailOnline, the 32-year-old royal looked stunning in a striking, silky maxi dress from one of her favourite independent labels, ME+EM. Princess Eugenie's figure-flattering ensemble featured a deep V-neck, feminine tiers and statement ruffles, cinched in at the waist with a belted sash.

The royal, who is married to Jack Brooksbank, teamed her effortlessly chic dress with nude '105 Bisque Suede Pumps' from Gianvito Rossi. She added a striking 'Amor Fati' beige leather shoulder bag from M2Malletier to complete her look.

Princess Eugenie styled her sleek, brunette hair into an elegant updo, keeping makeup minimal to highlight her naturally pretty features.

The royal always looks radiant when she wears green

Royal fans were quick to comment on a photo of the royal shared to fan account @royalfashionpolice, noting her eclectic choice of dress to hit the town with friends. "Lovely colour and very flattering on her!" wrote one fan, as another comment read: "Love the green and her bag shape is awesome."

"Love this on her! ME+EM clothes are so fabulous," commented a third fan.

Since the royal stepped out in the gorgeous ensemble, royal fans have rushed to purchase her £250 recycled crepe frock, leaving very few sizes available on ME+EM's website, but we're loving this similar style.

Feminine V-Neck Maxi Dress, £250, ME+EM

If you're looking to recreate the look for less, we're sure Princes Eugenie would love this ruffled tea dress, available for just £69 on Nobody's Child.

Amme Midi Dress, £69, Nobody's Child

It's not the first time this month Princess Eugenie has rocked a green dress, having enchanting royal fans as she stepped out to attend the Lord Mayor’s Platinum Jubilee Big Curry.

The event was put on by the Army's National Charity designed to assist Veterans from the armed forces into employment in the civilian world.

Eugenie looked divine in a sumptuous emerald green silk dress from Cefinn Studio, featuring keyhole detail, sleeveless silhouette, satin sash, raised neckline and asymmetrical midi length.

She paired the sleek number with some sand-tone suede heels, crafting an effortlessly elegant look.

