The Countess of Wessex shines in a very stylish white blazer and Victoria Beckham skirt

On Tuesday afternoon, the Countess of Wessex looked incredible in the sunshine as she paid a visit to the Battalions headquarters in Bulford, Wiltshire.

Dressing for the weather, the beautiful blonde royal wore a stunning outfit that we can't get enough of. Looking super chic, she sported a white blazer by Altuzarra, and she added a military brooch to her lapel. She teamed with a peach coloured skirt by Victoria Beckham. Accessorising to perfection, she added Prada nude pumps and carried a classic nude Sophie Habsburg clutch. Amazing!

The wife of Prince Edward wore her hair up high in a smart bun and sported a glowing natural face of makeup.

Victoria Beckham is a fashion powerhouse, and is known for her classic designs, which are loved by Hollywood A-listers as well as the royals. VB's most loyal royal fans are of course Sophie, and the Duchess of Sussex. The pair have worn the label so much, we think we can safely say the former Spice Girl is up there on their fashion favourite hit list.

Sophie looked stunning in her white blazer

One of our favourite Victoria Beckham fashion looks Sophie has worn was back in 2019.

The mother-of-two celebrated International Women's Day, at an event at Buckingham Palace. She chose a camouflage top and skirt from Victoria's high-end range and we loved the statement feel.

The skirt had deep pleats from the waist and was made in lightweight silk. It was priced at £1295 for the skirt and the matching shirt came in at £675 at the time. A pricey look, but Sophie made it work.

Sophie wore a Victoria Beckham skirt back in 2019

In 2018, at a fashion event, the royal made a playful joke about her own amazing style. She quipped: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time.

