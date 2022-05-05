Sophie Wessex nails countryside chic as she rocks wellington boots and trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex switched up her usual glamorous attire for her wellies on Tuesday, hitting the countryside in an effortlessly stylish ensemble.

Countess Sophie left her Surrey home for a day in the Devon countryside alongside her husband, Prince Edward. The royals opened the East Shallowford Farm Development Project and spoke to pupils about their experiences on the farm as part of the sunny spring engagement.

The practicality of Sophie's slick outfit didn't detract from her unparalleled sense of style. Looking the part, the 57-year-old royal donned a pair of 'Burford Waterproof Rubber Boots' from Ariat International and teamed her outdoorsy look with a stunning double-breasted blazer from ME + EM.

Sophie's 'Satin Cotton AM - PM' blazer featured colour-contrasting button detailing that added a contemporary touch to her light khaki outerwear, and perfectly complemented her layers of delicate gold accessories.

The Countess looked radiant in fitted trousers and wellies

The Countess rocked a pair of sleek, fitted cream trousers and a simple, V-neck T-shirt in a rusty hue that highlighted her dainty diamond necklace from Felt London. She added a chic snakeskin clutch to complement her tonal outfit.

Looking as radiant as ever, Sophie wore her glossy blonde hair in a half-up, half-down style, highlighting her naturally pretty features and ageless complexion. Simply stunning!

Now spring is in sight, we can't help but feel excited about replacing our longline coats with something lighter. More specifically, one of our favourite transitional pieces loved by the Countess of Wessex, the Duchess of Cambridge and other royals alike - the oversized blazer.

If you're a fan of Sophie's ME + EM blazer, it combines military and tailoring-inspired details to create a style that speaks to both daytime and evening. It's available in most sizes for £275.

Satin Cotton AM-PM Blazer, £275, ME + EM

If you're looking for a more affordable alternative, Mango nails the on-trend khaki chic with this 'Paula Oversized Blazer'. Get yours for just £79.

Oversized Khaki Blazer, £79.99, MANGO

Getting stuck into the activities on the farm, the fearless Countess was photographed holding a tiny frog, looking thoughtful as the animal nestled in her hands.

