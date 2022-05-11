Queen Letizia's secret to super-toned abs – how to work out like a queen The European royal follows one particular practice

Queen Letizia of Spain wowed us all on Tuesday when she wore a gorgeous pink cut-out dress, giving us a never before seen glimpse of her impressive abs.

The royal, 49, looks amazing every time she steps out, but the fuchsia dress with ab-baring cut-outs had us all wondering how Queen Letizia hones her super-sculpted abs, with her washboard stomach peeping through the on-trend garment.

According to the royal's younger sister, Telma Ortiz Rocasolano, Queen Letizia enjoys Iyengar yoga, which sees you hold positions for a longer time than in other yoga styles.

Iyengar yoga sees emphasis put on precision and alignment, with poses held for longer than average, helping followers to build strength and flexibility.

Given Letizia's impeccable posture and poise, it's no surprise this is the form of yoga she prescribes to – but how does Iyengar yoga help with ab toning?

Queen Letizia gave a rare glimpse at her toned abs

"Yoga is a form of exercise, so naturally conducting exercise on a regular basis will help with weight loss, strength and toning," says Leah Bush, yoga instructor and yin teacher at Kensington studio Repose.

Iyengar yoga will also help with Queen Letizia's impressive abs because holding each pose helps build strength in the body.

Queen Letizia works hard to sculpt her arms too

As well as her beloved yoga, Queen Letizia reportedly also favours working out with weight, concentrating on bicep and shoulder curls for her lean arms. This is according to her former personal trainer, José Ignacio Hernández-Coronado, who said the royal works out every day.

A former worker of the Zarzuela Palace corroborated this, according to The Express, with the staff member saying: "She is extra disciplined with her sports routines. She is an early riser, and gets up around 7 am.

Iyengar yoga helps keep Queen Letizia toned

"[She] usually takes advantage of that first hour to do some running through the Zarzuela gardens. The queen also has a personal trainer who comes to the Palace every morning.

"She trains in the family's private gym, and she does weight exercises, some cardio and boxing. But she is hooked on a modality yoga called Iyengar.”

