Princess Beatrice wears flirty floral dress to announce special award

Princess Beatrice of York put in a stylish appearance at the ninth annual Oscar's Book Prize on Tuesday night, turning heads in a flirty summer dress.

Beatrice enjoyed a solo outing to mingle with the likes of Laura Whitmore, HELLO!'s editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon and Kara Tointon at the Ivy Club, dressed to the nines in a gorgeous floral number with tiered skirt and simple scoop neckline - perfect to beat the soaring temperatures as the city of London was faced with an unusually warm May evening.

The 32-year-old royal, who raises daughter Sienna with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and is Patron of the prize, accessorised with a dark blue velvet blazer and matching blue court heels and kept her gorgeous auburn hair simple with a half-updo.

This year's winning picture book was Chris Haughton for Maybe about a trio of misbehaving, mango-loving monkeys.

The lucky winner receives a prize fund of £10,000.

The award, which runs in partnership with Amazon, the Evening Standard and the National Literary Trust, is presented in memory of Oscar Ashton, the storybook-loving son of James Ashton and Viveka Alvestrand, who tragically died in 2012 aged three-and-a-half from an undiagnosed heart condition.

Princess Beatrice of York wore a flirty summer dress on Tuesday

"This year’s winning book is a stunning blend of imaginative storytelling with playful illustration," Princess Beatrice said.

"The amount of vibrancy expressed in the story, from characterisation to humor, is also a stand-out example of how much power pictures, and relatively few words, have to convey a story.

"I’m proud to be a long-standing patron of Oscar’s Book Prize and have had the privilege of witnessing this award shine a light on so many amazing books over the years."

Bea with winner Chris Haughton

Rosie shared: "It's fantastic that Beatrice is such a keen supporter of children’s books. I was delighted to learn that she has been reading baby Sienna my Be Kind book. She made my day!

"This is clearly a charity very close to her heart, having been diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of seven. The winning picture book Maybe charmed us all at the event."

She mingled with the likes of Genevieve Gaunt, Natalie Rushdie and Kara Tointon

Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their daughter Sienna last September, with a statement from Buckingham Palace confirming the news.

It read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

"The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces. The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

Bea is mom to daughter Sienna

"The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care," the statement continued.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

Christopher is Edoardo's child from a previous marriage.

