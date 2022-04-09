Princess Beatrice surprises royal fans in striking sheer lace dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Embarking on a rare night out, Princess Beatrice surprised royal fans on Friday evening after she was spotted heading to Harry's Bar in London.

Pictured meeting a friend for dinner, the Queen's granddaughter looked oh-so-chic as she stepped out in a stunning sheer lace dress by Hill House. In new photos published by Mail Online, Princess Beatrice was seen embracing her friend outside the ultra-exclusive restaurant in Mayfair.

Giving off Gothic vibes in her latest outfit, the mum-of-one made sure to layer up with a black tweed jacket from high street favourite, Zara. Adding her go-to pair of Carvela T-bar heels, she wore her glossy tresses down in loose curls and opted for a natural and dewy makeup combo.

Clearly, a popular style, Princess Beatrice's dress currently retails at $175 online – and it's almost sold out completely – but if you're searching for a similar design, then we've found the perfect high street version.

Black Lace Midi Dress, £36, Boohoo

Reduced to £36 in the sale, Boohoo's lovely lace version features thin spaghetti straps, a cinched waist and a fit-and-flare skirt with plenty of movement. An ideal choice for summer celebrations, it also comes in white and teal.

It's been a busy week for the royal, and on Thursday she made another stylish appearance alongside Princess Eugenie.

Earlier in the week, Princess Beatrice joined Princess Eugenie at Guildhall in London

Snapped at Guildhall in London, the pair were on hand to attend the Lord Mayor's Platinum Jubilee Big Curry, an event put on by the Army's National Charity. Designed to assist Veterans from the armed forces into employment in the civilian world, the charity event also saw the sisters presented with honey drizzlers turned by the craftsmen, Colin Norgate.

Donning a ditsy floral maxi for the occasion, Princess Beatrice's dress was peppered with sweet red roses. Polishing off her ensemble with a short navy blazer and some simple gold jewellery, the 33-year-old wore her auburn hair down and straight, letting her healthy locks cascade past her shoulders.

