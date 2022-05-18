Sophie Wessex looks picture perfect in ultra feminine dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex turned heads in the prettiest floral dress when she put in a stylish appearance at a Buckingham Palace garden party on Wednesday.

READ: Countess Sophie's wedding rule was broken by her new family – details

Dressing for the balmy UK weather, Countess Sophie sported an elegant midi dress with a pretty floral print in pink and blue, boasting subtle sheer sleeve detailing. The timeless attire was perfectly paired with nude stilettos, a cream clutch bag and a feather embellished hat as she joined her husband Prince Edward, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Alexandra at the special event.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton joined by Sophie Wessex at Buckingham Palace garden party

Sophie wore her blonde hair pinned back and added a simple pair of earrings and a single pearl necklace. The 57-year-old star enhanced her pretty features with a touch of rose-hued blusher and soft and subtle eye makeup.

SEE: Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's £30m 120-room mansion they will never leave

MORE: Lady Louise Windsor copies Sophie Wessex's style with poignant accessory

Love Sophie's floral garden party look? We've found a chic alternative that's super affordable and still in stock in all sizes.

The Countess of Wessex joined Duchess Kate and Prince Edward at the garden party

Sophie and her fellow royals stood in for the Queen following Buckingham Palace's announcement that Her Majesty will not be making an appearance at the annual celebrations this year due to her ongoing mobility issues.

Garden parties are a major part of the royal family's calendar and following two years of cancellations during the pandemic, the royal household is very much looking forward to welcoming guests back.

Countess Sophie looked elegant in her floral midi dress

Traditionally, Her Majesty welcomes over 30,000 guests to spend a relaxed afternoon in the beautiful gardens of her royal residences.

These public events allow the Queen to speak to a broad range of people from all walks of life, all of whom have made a positive impact in their community.

SHOP SIMILAR:

Nobody's Child Rosie Dress, £55, Selfridges

It's been a busy few hours for Sophie, who travelled to Chipping Norton to visit the Charlbury Community Centre earlier in the day.

The royal heard about the community's response to the pandemic, and the support scheme of 200 volunteers who assisted over 600 residents throughout the lockdowns.

RELATED: The Countess of Wessex just wore the funkiest trousers you'll see on a royal

She looked stunning in a bright pink shirt dress crafted out of flattering crepe fabric. Sophie accessorised with nude heels and some seriously sparkly jewellery, wearing her blonde hair swept back in an elegant chignong.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.