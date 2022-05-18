The Countess of Wessex wows in unexpected colour and looks like an actual film star

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday, the Countess of Wessex headed to Chipping Norton to visit the Charlbury Community Centre. Whilst the royal was there, she heard about the community's response to the pandemic, and the support scheme of 200 volunteers who assisted over 600 residents throughout the lockdowns.

READ: Sophie Wessex is a vision of elegance in show-stopping jacket

Looking absolutely stunning, Sophie wore a glorious pink shirt dress, in flattering crepe fabric. It came with a pretty, waist tie and she wore it with nude high heel shoes and some seriously sparkly jewellery. With luscious blonde hair tied up in a bun and subtle makeup, Prince Edward's wife looked incredible.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie, Countess of Wessex, comments on the Queen's colourful style

In the library, Sophie met pupils from the local pre-school who took part in some learning activities. The Countess also visited the gym, and proceeded to meet volunteers who pack food parcels for vulnerable members of the community, and see the supplies of books, clothes and school uniforms that are available to local families in need.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex just wore the funkiest trousers you'll ever see on a royal

Sophie looked beautful in her shirt dress

It's been a busy few days for the mother-of-two. At the weekend, she stepped out at the 'A Gallop Through History' platinum jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle. The blonde royal stole the show as she arrived, rocking the most beautiful velvet evening dress. We adored the cut; it was close-fitting and featured a ruffled hem, wide lapels and a V-neckline.

Sophie teamed the dress with pretty jewellery

The colour looked almost two-tone in the light and was a really dazzling piece. She added dark high heel shoes and carried a majorly sparkly clutch bag. Silver jewellery gave the look a glistening kick.

READ: Lady Louise Windsor copies Sophie Wessex's style with poignant accessory

Just like Sophie's

Cotton Flared Midaxi Shirt Dress with Short Sleeves, £68.00, La Redoute

We loved Countess Sophie's hair; it was lightly curled and teased into a half-up, half-down style. Her makeup had an iridescent feel and she also sported dark eyeliner too.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.