Kate Middleton has a total Bridgerton moment in stunning recycled dress

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday afternoon, where she made a surprise appearance at the Queen's annual Garden Party.

Duchess Kate looked truly incredible in her outfit, recycling one of her favourite bespoke dresses designed by her private dressmaker. Complete with sophisticated bishop's sleeves, a pie-crust neckline and elegant button-down bodice, the Duchess' flowing dress was the perfect ensemble for a summer soirée at Buckingham Palace.

Kate's makeup and hair looked as fabulous as ever; she wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style beneath a striking mint green fascinator, while her makeup was as subtle and as flawless as can be.

The Duchess opted for an elegant Regencycore look for the Garden Party

It's not the first time we've seen the Duchess wearing her silky, Bridgerton-esque frock. The royal first stepped out in the elegant ensemble at Prince Charles’s 50th Investiture Anniversary celebration at Buckingham Palace in 2019. It's always a joy to see the royal opting to re-wear her favourite pieces, proving her wardrobe is timeless.

This is the second time the Duchess has been at the garden party this month. Last week, she stepped out in a stunning tailored dress by Emilia Wickstead and a striking pink fascinator by Jane Taylor. Kate's 'Lyssa' hat, is described by Jane Taylor as "involving swerving abaca pleats in tonal shades, which emphasise its depth and intricacy".

Kate, 40, memorably attended the event in 2019, where she rocked a pink Alexander McQueen coatdress and a matching Juliette Botterill hat to protect her face from the sun's strong rays. Finishing off her look, she added nude suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi and a clutch by Loeffler Randall.

Kate was joined by her husband Prince William at Buckingham Palace

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty the Queen will not be making an appearance this year.

Garden parties are a major part of the royal family's calendar and this year's attendees will no doubt be disappointed to miss seeing the Queen, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, in person. The parties were sadly cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but this year, the royal household is very much looking forward to welcoming guests back.

Traditionally, Her Majesty welcomes over 30,000 guests to spend a relaxed afternoon in the beautiful gardens of her royal residences. These public events allow the Queen to speak to a broad range of people from all walks of life, all of whom have made a positive impact in their community.

