On Monday evening, Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall ,shared an image on Instagram that got royal fans talking.

On the Clarence House account, an album of Jubilee themed eggs was shared with followers. Each egg had been hand painted and designed with the royal celebration in mind and dotted all over Chelsea.

The caption read: "Seven eggs have popped up in Chelsea, London to celebrate the #PlatinumJubilee. Commissioned by @elephantfamily, each egg, created by a different artist, represents a decade of Her Majesty’s reign and highlights the damage poaching and egg collecting can do to a species.

"Set up by Her Royal Highness’s late brother Mark Shand, The Prince and The Duchess have been Joint Presidents of the Elephant Family since 2014, supporting the charity’s work in tackling the challenges facing Asia’s wildlife and the indigenous communities that live alongside them."

In one snap, Camilla is seen standing next to Charles, looking radiant, in a lovely beige shirt dress with a pronounced collar and applique detail down the front. The Duchess wore the light style over a pair of flared trousers, which gave the look a smart yet relaxed feel. She added gold jewellery and her hair was teased into her trademark, bouffant style. Love!

Camilla looked dreamy in cream - and sparkly pumps

Did you spot her shoes? The mother-of-two sported a pair of beaded flat pumps in a shimmery, off-gold. They were so sparkly and really suited the royal.

Camila has a few pairs of shoes on rotation she wears to events, from nude high heels to her Sole Bliss loafers. But one of her favourite pairs of stamps are her Chanel ballet pumps that she teams with the majority of her outfits. This is due to two reasons - one is that of course, they are most comfortable, but the other is that she reportedly loves the brand's iconic logo - which famously features two interlocking 'C's' - the very same initials as her and her husband. So cute!

