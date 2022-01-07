Duchess Camilla surprises in jeans and knee-high socks in new off-duty photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall rocked a rare off-duty look when she paid a visit to a phonebox library near Birkhall, the Scottish home she shares with Prince Charles.

MORE: Duchess Camilla reveals special gifts she bought grandchildren for Christmas

Camilla, 74, was dressed down in a khaki jacket and faded jeans as she stopped off a local book swap destination – a telephone box on a country lane. The photos, shared on the Duchess' Reading Room Instagram account, showed the royal beaming from ear to ear as she dropped off some of her favourite books for others to read.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Camilla reveals her favourite books as a child

But it was her quirky attire that really caught our eye since the Duchess was seen wearing knee-high socks! She tucked her trousers into her socks, worn pulled up high, and added a pair of sturdy walking boots.

READ: Duchess Camilla's first look at Clarence House's Christmas makeover has fans saying the same thing

Camilla was effortlessly colour coordinated in her outdoorsy look, matching her gloves to the shade of her coat and adding a green checked scarf to complete the look.

The Duchess of Cornwall donned an outdoorsy look

During her visit to the mobile library, Duchess Camilla dropped off The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse by Charlie Mackey, as well as bestseller The Island by Victoria Hislop.

The photo caption read: "With The Reading Room planting signed copies of our authors' books in phonebox libraries around the UK in recent weeks, The Duchess of Cornwall decided to swing by this fabulous library near Birkhall, the Scottish home of Their Royal Highnesses, and add to the collection. What an amazing location for a book swap!"

Duchess Camilla dropped off two of her favourite books

Camilla and the Prince of Wales spent Christmas with the Queen at Windsor Castle, but jetted off to Scotland for a quiet New Year's celebration as a couple.

DISCOVER: Duchess Camilla's £3.75million manor house with ex-husband has royal connections

Given the current coronavirus advice, it is likely their festivities were very low-key.

The royals reportedly flew via private plane from RAF Northolt in west London, and they are expected to remain in Scotland for a while.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.