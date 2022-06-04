Peter Phillips' girlfriend Lindsay is a vision in orange for family Jubilee celebrations

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Peter Phillips is thought to be in a relationship with family friend, Lindsay Wallace, who looked stunning during an appearance at Epsom Derby on Saturday.

The 40-year-old was a vision in a peach-orange colour as she was pictured strolling across the grass next to Princess Anne's son. Lindsay rocked a long-sleeved midi dress with a fitted waist, and she kept her look summery with white accessories.

She held a white clutch bag with a delicate bow on the front, which perfectly matched her heels and her pearl-studded hair accessory. To finish off her look, Lindsay wore her blonde hair in an elegant updo and wore flawless makeup, including mascara to give her ultra-long lashes, bronzed cheeks and pink lips.

While it's not known where Lindsay's outfit is from, we've found a similar By Malene Birger long-sleeved frock in the same bold colour.

Peter and Lindsay dressed to the nines

She joined Phillip, who dressed for the occasion in pinstripe trousers, a blue shirt, a white waistcoat and a black hat. Meanwhile, Phillip's sister Zara was also in attendance with her husband Mike Tindall, who rocked a blue and black floral Diane von Furstenberg midi dress with a striking floral fascinator and silver heels, and a grey suit with a black hat.

Speaking to HELLO!, Zara's husband Mike previously said: "I'll be cheering on her horses at the Epsom Derby.

"The Queen is so passionate about it, but so far it’s the only race none of her horses have won. How great would it be if one did in her Platinum Jubilee year?"

Peter and Zara's mother Princess Anne also looked chic in a white check ensemble as she stepped in for the Queen who watched the races from home amid mobility issues.

Zara also attended the races in a striking blue floral dress

The Epsom Derby marked the first time Peter and Lindsay have been spotted in public together since rumours of their romance surfaced – which the royal denied in 2021. Lindsay is a friend of Zara and attended her wedding as well as Lucas’ Christening in 2021.

Peter was previously married to Autumn Kelly, with whom he shares children Savannah And Isla. They tied the knot in 2008 but their divorce was finalised back in June 2021.

