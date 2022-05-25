7 black Bardot dresses to channel Kate Middleton at your next black-tie event

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge loves a Bardot dress and she proved they're most definitely her style at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London last week.

The 40-year-old royal looked stunning in Roland Mouret's black Lamble gown, which features a form-fitting off-the-shoulder cut and white colour block detail.

Kate wears Roland Mouret at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere

If you have an invite to an upcoming black-tie event, an elegant Bardot dress is a classic choice. It's a timeless style you can wear season and after season.

Scroll on to shop our edit of the best off-the-shoulder occasionwear dresses available to buy online now, from ASOS to River Island and Net-a-Porter to Ralph Lauren.

Law of Attraction Bardot maxi dress, £45, Club L London

With its thigh-high slit and maxi length, Club L London's Bardot dress is a sultry lookalike for Kate Middleton's Roland Mouret dress.

Crepe off-the-shoulder gown, £45, Ralph Lauren

We think Kate would love this elegant off-the-shoulder column gown by Ralph Lauren. Crafted from luxe crepe, it features a skirt slit and twist detail at the waist.

Crepe off-the-shoulder gown, £269, Pretty Little Thing

Pretty Little Thing's black Bardot dress has a corset top and maxi length. Just add sparkling jewellery and a clutch.

Black Bardot midi dress, £55, River Island

If you prefer a shorter style, River Island's sleek Bardot midi dress is the best we've found on the high street.

Khaite Marca off-the-shoulder ribbed stretch-knit gown, £1,910, Net-a-Porter

From Khaite's New York-inspired SS22 collection comes this sleek off-the-shoulder maxi dress. It's made from flattering stretch knit and features a ruched bodice and ribbed skirt.

ASOS DESIGN Bardot pencil dress with sash in black, £60, ASOS

This ASOS Bardot dress has ruffle and drape detail for a timeless piece that will also make a statement.

Wrap off-the-shoulder maxi dress, £22.40, Missguided

Boohoo's off-the-shoulder black maxi dress is a steal at less than £25.