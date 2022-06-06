Kate Middleton’s Jubilee handbag is so popular there’s a wait list

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It’s been quite the weekend for the Duchess of Cambridge! The wife of Prince William has thoroughly enjoyed the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and we have to say, her outfits have been seriously on point, don’t you think?

On Saturday, William and Kate went to Cardiff, Wales with their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as part of the celebrations and Kate’s ensemble was red hot.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton duet to Diana Ross

Keeping sustainable, the royal wore a coat that she sported last year. Her Eponine London getup had long sleeves and striking statement buttons, in an eye-catching tomato red. She wore a pair of Gianvito Rossi navy suede heels and sported her ‘Alia’ 18K Gold plated hoop earrings by Spells of Love. But did you see her handbag?

The mother-of-three carried the ‘Montreal’ bag by DeMellier. The teeny bag costs £295 and boasts a modern, triangle shape, complete with a tubular rigid top handle. It's a strikingly elegant design that would look lovely for work, as well as leisure. Kate wore the same style last year in a toffee colour, and now she has navy.

Kate in Cardiff with Prince George

This bag must have been a sneak peek for the royal, as it’s not available yet – you have to sign up for the wait list.

Kate's Bag:

The Nano Montreal, £295.00, DeMellier

British leather goods company DeMellier now has a serious royal fanbase and it's probably thanks to the Duchess of Sussex, who was first spotted carrying one of their totes in 2018.

Meghan stole the world's attention, also in Cardiff like Kate this weekend, with royal watchers going wild for her stunning forest green handbag, costing £295. London founder Mireia Llusia-Lindh told HELLO! at the time: "We are truly honoured that Meghan is wearing one of our bags, she is a fantastic role model to women all over the world and a great addition to the Royal family."

