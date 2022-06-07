Meghan Markle's favourite trainer brand Veja is in the sale - shop up to 50% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle loves a laid-back look and is mostly responsible for the fashion obsession with trainer brand Veja as a result. The Duchess first wore her Veja sneakers during a royal tour of Australia in 2018, and searches for the shoes increased by 115% soon afterwards.

Since then, plenty of other style stars have been spotted wearing the eco sneakers, including Reese Witherspoon and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. The shoes have quickly become a wardrobe staple and they're often selling out.

First launched in 2005, Veja trainers are made from organic cotton, wild rubber, vegetable-tanned leather and recycled plastic bottles. They're designed with a focus on sustainability and many pairs are vegan-friendly.

Meghan wore her Veja trainers on tour in Australia

It's not often that Veja trainers are in the sale - but right now you can shop selected styles with up to a huge 50% off, so you can steal Meghan's style for less.

Veja Campo Leather & Rubber Sneakers, was £120/$155 now £60/$77.50, NET-A-PORTER

Veja V-12 Low-Top Sneakers, was £120/$130, now £72/$78, Farfetch

Veja Suede Trimmed Leather Sneakers, was £100/$130, now £70/$91, NET-A-PORTER

Make sure you're quick if you want to get your hands on the Veja trainers - as these styles will sell out fast!

