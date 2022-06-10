Exclusive: How Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet became an unexpected style icon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter Lilibet Diana turned one earlier this month and to celebrate the occasion, her royal parents released a new image of the birthday girl. Little Lilibet was pictured in the sweetest blue dress and an adorable hair accessory, which is sure to spark a new trend everywhere.

Lilibet sported a white bow in her auburn hair to complement her cute look. The accessory was a classic cream bow featuring delicate lace ribbon from independent brand Village Baby – which has been selling out rapidly thanks to Duchess Meghan’s impeccable taste.

WATCH: Harry And Meghan Share Photo Of Lilibet On First Birthday At Frogmore Cottage

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the brand said: “We were so excited and astonished to see the cute bow on Lili. It looks great and is one of our most popular styles... We are so happy to see our small business supported and praised by so many who love our products. This moment has been very big for our small company."

They continued: “We are big fans of the royal family and love staying up to date on all things about them. It is truly an honor to be associated with them, particularly as the tastemakers and style icons that they are. We were completely surprised and delighted to see the bow on Lili and we hope to see her in it again!”

Lilibet looked adorable in the lace bow

The bow is hand-made in Utah and with its delicate design, we’re not surprised that the brand has seen an increase in orders of the pretty accessory.

Duchess Meghan is a big fan of supporting small, independent brands with meaningful backstories, and Village Baby - owned by mothers Meggie, Kelli, and Alexis, who have eight children between them - is no exception.

Duchess Meghan has impeccable taste

The ladies explained: "Our brand reflects our attitude that it takes a village to raise a baby and mothers should work together to support one another. We were inspired to start our own brand after each having kids and searching for baby products we could trust to be amazing and affordable at the same time."

Love Lilibet's bow? Luckily, it's still available to buy online in a variety of pastel hues.

Lace Bow, $7.99, Village Baby

As for Lilibet’s dress, the garment was crafted by Californian-based designer Isabel Garreton and boasts a sweet style featuring a subtle blue and white zig-zag and smock on the neckline. It also comes with a matching bonnet and pants, making for the most adorable summer toddler outfit.

On Monday 6 June, Harry and Meghan released the brand new image of their daughter to celebrate her first birthday - a picture taken at her birthday party in London during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The picture was taken by close family friend and guest, Misan Harriman, who attended a casual, intimate backyard picnic at Frogmore Cottage for Lilibet’s special day.

