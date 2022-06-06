Here's what Meghan Markle and daughter Lilbet did during their trip to London for the Jubilee The Duchess of Sussex took time to unwind

The Duchess of Sussex had a pretty busy schedule during her trip to London, not only partaking in the activities surrounding the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, but also celebrating her daughter Lilibet's first birthday.

Meghan Markle was able to find some downtime, however, as a friend of hers revealed what she got up to during her eventful time abroad.

British skincare expert Sarah Chapman shared on social media that she got to meet and cater to Meghan during a rare bit of reprieve from the celebrations.

She started off by saying: "What a wonderful weekend celebrating 70 years of our inspiring Queen! Such incredible events and positive energy throughout the 4 days."

She continued: "For me, it was great to catch up with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to meet sweet little Lilibet and treat Meghan to a facial to enhance her natural glow.

"I always love seeing my clients and friends glowing at these fabulous events and I think she looked so graceful and radiant during the celebrations, along with many other familiar faces. - SC"

Meghan met with her friend Sarah Chapman for a facial

Prince Harry and Meghan were spotted during the Jubilee out on Thursday at Trooping the Colour, and again at the Service of Thanksgiving on Friday.

However, on Saturday the couple were absent from the festivities, including the Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace.

The pair reportedly left for the USA before the end of the fourth day of celebrations and were spotted touching down at Santa Barbara in their private jet.

According to The Sun, the family-of-four were driven from their Frogmore Cottage residence to the airport and took off in the afternoon, in the midst of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

The Duke and Duchess attended the thanksgiving service

Not only did they miss the Pageant festivities, but they also were not part of the Queen's final surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

