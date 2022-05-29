We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed soaking up the LA sunshine and enjoying a BBQ with close friends Delfina Blaquier and Nacho Figueras on Saturday.

In a now-deleted post, Delfina shared a photograph to her Instagram Story of Meghan and Prince Harry walking barefoot as they approached a whimsical garden setup. It's not known whether their children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana were also at the BBQ, but there are other children pictured in the background of the photograph.

Even when she's out of the spotlight, Meghan proves her unparalleled sense of style is worthy of the red carpet. The former actress wore a stunning summer dress from royal-favourite designer, Emilia Wickstead.

The mother-of-two's 'Shelia' midi dress comes in a pastel blue hue, adorned with a vintage naval print.

Meghan was recently spotted supporting Prince Harry at a charity polo match

Meghan's feminine silhouette was complemented by her frock's elegant high neck and fitted bodice, which cascaded into an A-line skirt with concealed pockets.She wore her raven hair in a neat low ponytail to complete her off-duty ensemble.

Keeping it chilled for the summer soirée, both Meghan and Prince Harry went barefoot in their friends' garden.

Royal fans were quick to react to the rare photo of the couple circulating on social media.

"A very classic summer dress, and you can't go wrong with that!" one fan wrote, as another penned: "Living for the barefoot moment!" adding a hands-up emoji.

"I love the skirt on this dress. Love Meghan in bare feet and happy to see them out and about so much," a third fan commented beneath a royal fashion Instagram account, @royalfashionpolice.

Meghan and Harry have been friends with Delfina and Nacho for years, and even got an invite to their wedding in 2018. Nacho, who models for Ralph Lauren, became friends with Prince Harry in 2007 when they played together at a polo match.

Meghan and Harry have been friends with Delfina and Nacho for years

Speaking of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nuptials, Delfina told The Daily Telegraph: "It was a beautiful experience. We were very happy to be there for our friends and to share that very special moment."

