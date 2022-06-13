Kate Middleton rocks glam dress - and wait 'til you see her £810 high heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday afternoon, the Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband Prince William at the service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter. Kate arrived at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, with other members of the royal family.

The mother-of-three looked so chic as she walked in procession to the Chapel, wearing a stunning blue coat dress. The close-fitting style had a chic tailored finish and she teamed it with the most gorgeous sling back shoes that came complete with a sparkling strap by Aquazzura. The brunette royal wore her hair in a sleek up do style and subtle makeup highlighted her lovely features. We adore her coordinating hat and sparkling jewellery - also in blue, too!

Loading the player...

The service is particularly special as Prince Charles' wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be installed as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter. This is the first Garter Day service since 2019 so it's a special landmark for the royals.

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the annual, traditional ceremony for the last two years, and has been sorely missed, after all, it's touted as being 'one of the most traditional ceremonies in the Queen's calendar.'

Kate looked stunning in blue

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.

The Order includes The Queen, who is Sovereign of the Garter, several senior members of the royal family, and twenty-four Knights or Ladies chosen in recognition of their work.

Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally.

It is named after the symbol of the garter worn by its members and bears its own motto,"Honi soit qui mal y pense," which translates to, "Shame on him who thinks this evil."

