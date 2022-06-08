Kate Middleton looks statuesque in fitted flares and a fabulous bodysuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge looked as sensational as ever at her first royal appearance since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations at the weekend.

Prince William's wife looked in great spirits as she headed to the Little Village’s hub in Brent. The baby bank is a wonderful establishment that supports local families by ensuring that they have access to essential items for their young children.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's exciting new role revealed

Mother-of-three Kate looked beautiful wearing a slick collarless blazer in a preppy cream hue, stepping out in high-waisted flares and pointed-toe heels. Her close-fitting bodysuit T-shirt looks like it could be the style she wore when she famously got her vaccine. The royal wore her hair in a sleek, waved style and impeccably natural makeup defined her pretty features.

During her visit, the Duchess met staff and volunteers from the centre and families that are receiving support.

The Duchess rocked a pair of sleek black flares and a cream blazer

Little Village is London’s largest baby bank network with eight locations across the capital, providing a warm, supportive community for families who might be going through tough times. The charity equips families with clothes, toys and essential items for babies and children up to the age of five, including nappies, beds, buggies and toiletries, as well as linking them with key services.

Families are referred to the charity via a network of professionals such as midwives, health visitors and social workers, and can either receive items through home deliveries or by coming into their local centre.

Since launching in 2016, Little Village’s team of over 600 volunteers have responded to nearly 20,000 requests for support across London, reaching over 22,000 children.

The Duchess’ visit to Little Village Brent forms part of longstanding work to support families. In the summer of 2020, The Duchess brought together nineteen British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks nationwide, operated by Little Village, Baby Basics and AberNecessities. It's a cause close to her heart.

