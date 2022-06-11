This designer Amazon dupe is nearly identical to Kate Middleton’s new clutch bag

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton looked magnificent as she stepped out earlier this week in a chic cream blazer and high-waisted flares - and royal fans are obsessed with her new clutch bag.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's broderie blouse is perfect for summer – recreate her look for £35

The Duchess of Cambridge attended children's charity Little Village’s hub in Brent for her first royal outing since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, wearing the Massimo Dutti woven leather bag.

Kate Middleton teamed her blazer and trousers with the Massimo Dutti clutch bag

We can’t get enough of the gorgeous arm candy, but if the £149 designer piece is out of your budget (us too), we’ve found a lookalike that’s available to shop on Amazon - and it’s so affordable.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Crossbody Bag, £28.85/ $40.99, Amazon

We love the woven design on the crossbody bag, which features an adjustable strap and internal compartments. With 12 shades to choose from including cream, black and green, it’s the perfect wardrobe staple.

READ: Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton’s Zara blazer to Sophie Wessex’s retro dress

Kate’s Massimo Dutti sheepskin leather bag is also available to shop.

Woven leather clutch style handbag, £149/ $179, Massimo Dutti

The designer dupe has received positive reviews on Amazon. One satisfied customer wrote: This bag is fantastic! I always get compliments… and I am ordering in all colours”. Another shopper added, “This bag is brilliant, very stylish and good size. So happy with it”.

The crossbody bag is super versatile in its design, so you can pair it with any outfit to instantly elevate your look. Why not style it like Kate with a blazer and sleek trousers for a chic workwear look, or team it with a dress and sandals for an effortlessly glam summer ensemble.

MORE: Kate Middleton loves her Kiki McDonough droplet earrings – and Amazon has the best £20 lookalike

This isn’t the first time that royal fans have gone crazy for the Duchess’s arm candy. The DeMellier Nano Montreal handbag, worn by Kate as she visited Cardiff to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has become so popular, that it now has a waitlist.

If you love the designer dupe you better hurry, as we think it will sell fast!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.