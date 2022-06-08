5 times Pippa Middleton and Kate Middleton proved they're soul sisters

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton, delighted royal fans over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend when she debuted what appeared to be a blossoming baby bump.

SEE: Pippa Middleton pregnant? Platinum Party at the Palace photos spark speculation

Pippa, 38, looked radiant in a green ME+EM tiered dress with a distinct maternity vibe. It is believed that Duchess Kate's younger sister is expecting her third child with husband James Matthews, though Pippa has always refrained from officially announcing her pregnancies or births in the past. HELLO! also contacted Pippa's representatives, who declined to comment.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton's sweetest sisterly moments

In light of the joyous reports, we can't help but think how similar Kate and Pippa are, particularly as the sister duo will soon both share three children. Scroll on to discover all the times the Middleton ladies proved they're soul sisters…

The sisters share jewellery

Pippa also played a pivotal role in Kate's wedding day

Royal fans will never forget the Duchess of Cambridge's iconic Alexander McQueen wedding dress and Robinson Pelham earrings she wore for her and Prince William's nuptials in 2011. Six years later, Pippa walked down the aisle wearing the same pair of delicate diamond drop earrings that were commissioned for her sister's wedding.

MORE: Pippa Middleton's daily diet: The healthy mum's typical day on a plate to get her glow

MORE: Why Kate Middleton and sister Pippa's pregnancies were so different

They share the same style

Duchess Kate is widely considered to be one the best-dressed royal ladies, while Pippa is equally a fashion icon in her own right - so it comes as no surprise the sisters share style tips from each other. Pippa was previously spotted in a J.crew polka dot jumpsuit that was strikingly similar to Kate's polka dot Alessandra Rich dress.

They're both sporty

It's no secret the sporty Middleton sister's share a love for health and fitness. Pippa told HELLO!: "I decided that a marathon was a 'life box' that needed ticking and this year was my time," while Kate has been dubbed an "engine" by Mike Tindall for her super impressive endurance when it comes to long-distance runs.

The sisters are both mothers

Pippa's apparent bump caused speculation over the Jubilee weekend

The reports of Pippa's third pregnancy was met with delight from royal fans, who will likely be overjoyed the Duchess shares another similarity with her younger sister.

Kate is mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, whom Pippa shares a heartwarming relationship with. Speaking about Prince George, Pippa previously told TODAY magazine, "He's amazing, a very dear boy. He's brought a lot of pleasure and fun for all of us, the whole family."

They enjoy going on nights out together

Before royal life, Duchess Kate and Pippa loved hitting the town in London's most affluent nightclubs - and who can forget their sequin-adorned noughties outfits? We can just picture the sisters getting ready together and shining on the dance floor.

MORE: Kate Middleton's siblings Pippa and James have very different homes

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.