Meghan Markle nails off-duty chic in skinny jeans for secret Amsterdam visit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex always knows how to style her immaculate wardrobe, whether she's hitting the red carpet with Prince Harry or socialising in Los Angeles, the 40-year-old royal never fails to disappoint with her enviable fashion sense.

EXCLUSIVE: How Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet became an unexpected style icon

On Monday, new photos emerged of Meghan visiting Project Fearless in April, a Dutch non-profit initiative designed to empower and equip girls with the tools they need to conquer every aspect of their lives. The mother-of-two looked bold and beautiful in a smart cream blazer and figure-flattering jeans - the perfect blend of off-duty and chic workwear.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle's fashion transformation through the years

Meghan teamed her black jeans with a simple black t-shirt, rolling up the cuffs on her slick cream blazer.

The wife of Prince Harry added elegant pointed-toe heels to complete her look, accessorising with several pieces of delicate gold jewellery.

SHOP: Love Meghan Markle's pinstripe summer dress? Marks & Spencer has a £35 version

Meghan nailed her off-duty chic in stylish workwear

The former Suits actress wore her glossy raven hair in beachy waves, keeping her makeup natural and glowy to highlight her ageless features.

It's not the first time we've seen Meghan style a blazer. The fashion-forward royal is a fan of the timeless fashion trend, and last stunned onlookers with her crisp white £2,100 Valentino suit.

RELATED: Inside Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's $6.5m private jet they flew from LA to London in

WOW: Meghan Markle has total My Fair Lady moment in showstopping hat at Trooping the Colour

If you want to follow the Duchess' fashionable lead, you don’t necessarily have to go high-end designer. The high street is full of tailored jackets and oversized blazers, perfect for layering or amping up the glamour of any outfit.

Berskha Cover Oversized Blazer, £29.99, $49.50, ASOS

Frame Le High Cropped Jeans, £180 / $250, Farfetch

Founded by Mérida Miller, Project Fearless aims to redefine what it means to be a girl in the modern world. Mérida said: "The Duchess' visit was a brilliant way to celebrate the impact Project Fearless has made over the last three years, introducing the girls to an accessible role model who is making a difference and using her voice."

MORE: Meghan Markle's skinny jeans and power jacket might be her most underrated look yet

Meghan visited Project Fearless during her Amsterdam trip for the Invictus Games

The organisation wrote on Instagram of Meghan's visit: "During her visit, she gave the girls inspiring and encouraging feedback on their sustainable business pitches, and enthusiastically joined in with a group exercise on facing fears."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.