Fashion fans are in awe at the spectacle that Royal Ascot is bringing, but one of the most surprising outfits came from the Duchess of Cambridge's mother, Carole.

The founder of Party Pieces looked absolutely beautiful in a stunning pink dress from Me+Em, which is sadly so popular that it has already sold out. Carole wore the piece beautifully as she accessorising with a black clutch bag and wearing the most striking black hat. The stunning piece had a gorgeous lacy detailing all across it and suited the outfit perfectly.

The dress had already been seen within the Middleton family, as Kate wore the exact same one, and in the same colour, during her royal tour of Scotland with Prince William last year.

The Duchess wore the dress as she met five-year-old cancer patient Mila Sneddon at Holyroodhouse. The mum-of-three had promised the youngster that she would wear something pink for when they met.

Carole was out at Royal Ascot

Mila had featured in the photography project Hold Still, where she was photographed giving her father, Scott, a kiss through a window while she was shielding because of her chemotherapy treatment.

There was happy news for Mila earlier this year as ITV reported that the young girl, now aged six, had been declared as cancer-free!

And to mark the happy event, Kate sent a handwritten note to Mila, however, the contents of the letter have not been publicly revealed.

Kate wore the same dress to meet cancer patient Mila

It appears that the brand is a firm favourite of the Middleton family, as Kate's sister Pippa wore a green dress from the company when she attended the Party at the Palace as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The dress fit the 38-year-old perfectly, but it also stoked rumours that she might be pregnant with her third child. HELLO! swiftly contacted Pippa's representatives for comment, and her spokeswoman declined to comment on the speculation.

