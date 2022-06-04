Pippa Middleton is pregnant! See baby bump at Platinum Party at the Palace The Duchess of Cambridge's sister is expecting her third child

The Party at the Palace to commemorate the Queen's 70-year reign was full of surprises, including the reveal that Pippa Middleton is expecting her third child!

The 38-year-old could be seen lovingly holding her baby bump as she appeared in the crowd at the Platinum Jubilee Party along with her older sister Kate Middleton, brother-in-law Prince William and nieces and nephews Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton is a mother-of-two

She wore a stunning ME+EM green midi dress for the occasion, which perfectly accentuated her growing bump. Pippa’s spokeswoman declined to comment on the speculation.

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister is notoriously private when it comes to her family and had not made public the news that she and husband James Matthews are expecting again before Saturday's appearance.

Pippa debuted her baby bump on Saturday night

Pippa and James, who wed at a stunning ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield back in 2017, share two children together: Arthur, three, and Grace, who is 14-months-old.

Pippa kept her second pregnancy relatively quiet and was only spotted out and about a handful of times, walking in her neighbourhood where she and James - who is the brother of Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews - own a £17m west London mansion.

Nevertheless, the news that a fifth grandchild for Pippa's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and another cousin for Prince William and Kate's three children to play with, is on the way is sure to have been received warmly.

