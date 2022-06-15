Princess Beatrice looks so chic for secret engagement - wait until you see her dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice's archive of floral dresses is everything we're loving for summer. From her effortlessly chic Zimmermann shirt dress worn to Royal Ascot, to her head-turning The Vampire's Wife gown, the 33-year-old royal never fails to disappoint with her eclectic wardrobe.

As reported by Richard Eden for the Daily Mail, Princess Beatrice stepped out for a secret engagement yesterday in aid of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The mother-of-one made the visit to Dragon School in Oxford to mark Her Majesty's 70-year reign. The royal's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, was formerly a student at the school.

Speaking of the royal's visit, Headmistress Emma Goldsmith says: "The Princess kindly unveiled a new bee hive which will house a new queen bee and her colony."

Photos published show Princess Beatrice looking gorgeous and glowing in a chic white dress adorned with blue flowers.

Princess Beatrice has worn a similar dress from Reformation before

Complete with an elegant pie-crust neckline, tiered skirt and soft ruffled hemline, Princess Beatrice's flattering frock was the perfect ensemble for a summer's day.

The trendy royal teamed her floral dress with a classic boucle blazer in a sophisticated cream hue, complementing her flowing auburn hair that cascaded past her shoulders in loose curls.

If you're loving the royal's effortlessly chic style, you're in luck. There are several similar floral dresses on the high street right now.

We think the print of Princess Beatrice's floral, feminine dress is just like this 'Smocked Bodice Easy Maxi Dress' from Abercrombie & Fitch, a perfect staple for balmy summer days.

Smocked Bodice Easy Maxi Dress, £80, Abercrombie & Fitch

It's not the first time this week the fashion-forward royal has delighted royal fans in a showstopping floral gown. On Tuesday, she looked positively radiant to attend the first day of Royal Ascot 2022, arriving alongside her husband Edoardo.

Beatrice royal was a vision of summer in a chic floral printed shirt dress from Zimmermann. Complete with romantic puffed sleeves, the feminine frock was adorned with a pink floral rose pattern and is crafted from a cotton and silk-blend jacquard material.

