Princess Beatrice is a vision in sensational blue maxi dress

We can always rely on Princess Beatrice to bring a fabulous fashion moment to a royal occasion – and she didn’t disappoint for the Big Jubilee Lunch and Royal Pageant at Buckingham Palace on Sunday. What a dress!

The mum of one looked radiant as she stepped out with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Eugenie for the special Platinum Jubilee event. Princess Beatrice wore Saloni's Devon ruffle-trimmed fil coupé chiffon midi dress and added leather loafers by The Kooples and statement gold jewellery.

Princess Beatrice arriving at the Platinum Pageant

The 33-year-old kept her glossy auburn hair in long loose waves and wore her classic signature makeup look of flawless skin and nude lips.

Princess Beatrice is fast becoming one of our go-to royal style inspirations, and this ensemble is one we definitely want to emulate.

This sensational dress has all the makings of Princess Beatrice's outfit, with its floaty cut and tiered silhouette. It's currently sold out in all sizes but you can find a similar style at Ted Baker.

SHOP SIMILAR:

Ted Baker Livela spotted jacquard dress, £225, Selfridges

The pageant is being viewed by an estimated one billion people across the globe, and more than 10,000 people were involved in the magnificent procession which has cost £15 million to prepare.

Princess Beatrice also made an appearance at the Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday

Royal fans hope the monarch will make a final appearance on the Palace balcony to watch Ed Sheeran singing the national anthem, backed by a celebrity choir to bring the pageant to a star-studded close.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations have been a busy one for the royals. Last night Princess Beatrice partied the night away at the Platinum Party at the Palace.

Wearing a Vampire's Wife dress, she was joined by fellow members of the British Royal Family, including sister Princess Eugenie and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to enjoy a very special concert from some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Duran Duran and Andrea Bocelli all took to the stage with music legend Diana Ross closing the two-and-a-half-hour musical extravaganza.

