Princess Beatrice is a dream in low-key denim jacket and statement headband

Princess Beatrice is known for her ethereal floral frocks, colour-block dresses and extravagant headwear – but the royal can also rock a more casual look too. The princess joined Paul McCartney's daughter Mary at the exclusive private members club Oswald's in Mayfair, looking delightful in denim.

The 33-year-old royal exited the prestigious club, which has been frequented by a host of celebrities and other members of the royal family, wearing a light blue denim jacket and a statement black headband with glittering silver floral embellishments and pearl detailing.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice pays touching compliment to the Queen

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, Princess Beatrice was snapped as she buckled into the passenger seat of a Range Rover next to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The royal wore her auburn tresses down loose and held in place by the eye-catching hairpiece. She opted for a radiant beauty blend, consisting of a flawless complexion, a flutter of black mascara, some subtle bronzed contour and a nude lip.

The princess has sported some lovely looks as of late

The mother-of-one smiled gracefully as she ended her evening soiree with friends. For the low-key occasion, she accessorised with a chunky silver pendant bracelet that complemented the glamourous sparkle of her on-trend headband.

Love Princess Beatrice's striking hairband? We've got just the hairpiece for you.

NamJosh Geometric Embellished Headband, £35, Anthropologie

Spice up your summer aesthetic with this beautifully crafted hairband that we can definitely picture the princess wearing. Boasting intricately embellished detailing with an array of sparkling delights atop a mood-boosting fuchsia tone this hair accessory will have heads turning every time you wear it.

Slip on a simple white summer dress for a feminine seasonal look and let the statement headband do all the talking.

The princess recently wowed royal fans during the celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The Queen's granddaughter rocked a sumptuous navy dress by It-girl brand The Vampire's Wife as she enjoyed some of the country's finest musicians playing live on stage.

