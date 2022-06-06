Princess Beatrice just brought back studded sandals with her £315 rock n' roll loafers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice proved herself as one of the best-dressed royal ladies over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend, stepping out in a fashionable array of elegant dresses to mark the celebration of Her Majesty's 70-year reign.

The 33-year-old royal wore a particularly stunning Saloni dress to the Big Jubilee Lunch and Royal Pageant at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, crafted from ruffle-trimmed fil coupé chiffon in an electric blue hue - but did you spot her daring leather loafers from The Kooples?

Princess Beatrice, who is married to husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, served a seriously slick look in her £315 studded flats. The trendy loafers are quite the fashion accessory.

Their daring design is distinguished by silver-and gold-tone rivets that highlight its rock 'n' roll style - quite the style choice for a royal lady!

Did you spot Princess Beatrice's statement studded loafers?

We loved Princess Beatrice's choice to rock a pair of statement flats with her tea dress, giving us the ultimate style inspiration for summer soirées and wedding guest outfits this season.

Unfortunately, the royal's exact sandals have sold out, but there are several similar studded loafers on the market for those wishing to get the royal look.

Stuart Weitzman Studded Loafers, £315, Farfetch

Truffle Collection Loafers, £19.75, ASOS

Princess Beatrice is fast becoming one of our go-to royal style inspirations, and her slick studded sandals are a trend we definitely want to emulate.

The glamorous royal looked mesmerising as she took a night off from motherhood to attend the Platinum Party at the Palace along with her fellow royal family members on Saturday evening. The Queen's granddaughter looked beautiful in a navy dress by The Vampire's Wife as she enjoyed some of the country's finest musicians playing live on stage.

Princess Beatrice joined the festivities with her sister, Princess Eugenie

While we adore Princess Beatrice's ensemble, her hair really stole the show. The royal wore it long and loose, with delicately tonged tendrils adding a touch of volume - princess-worthy hair if ever we saw it!

