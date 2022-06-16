Kate Middleton wears the most perfect power suit at intimate royal outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge teamed up with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood by hosting a roundtable talk at the Royal Institution.

The event was attended by representatives from the early years sector alongside the Secretary of State for Health, Sajid Javid; the Minister for Families, Will Quince; and officials from the Department of Health and Social Care and the Department for Education.

Kate, 40, looked as stunning as ever as she arrived at the establishment, wearing a pristine pink power suit featuring a tailored fit, classic lapels, long-sleeves and a suave cut. A white vest was layered under the feminine two-piece, adding a touch of casual composure to the romantic suited-and-booted aesthetic.

We loved her hair; it looked as luscious as ever, teased into a cascading loose style. Neutral makeup highlighted and defined her pretty features.

Duchess Kate looked pretty in pink

The roundtable discussion that Kate took part in focused on forthcoming research led by the Centre into early childhood development. The research follows on from Kate's survey on the early years in 2020, titled the '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives', which attracted the largest ever response to a public survey of its kind with over 500,000 responses in one month, sparking a national conversation on the early years.

The royal rocked the power suit combination

Mother-of-three Kate launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in June 2021. In February this year, Kate travelled to Denmark to learn about their approach and investment in early childhood development, which is widely regarded as world-leading.

Prince William's wife has had a majorly busy week so far. On Monday she supported the Duchess of Cornwall at the Order of the Garter, where she wore a beautiful blue coat dress and dazzling heels by Aquazzura, and on Tuesday, she attended a memorial service to mark the fifth anniversary of the tragic Grenfell Tower fire.

Looking as lovely as ever, Duchess Kate wore a respectful outfit which consisted of her favourite 'White Flippy Wiggle' dress by Suzannah London and a pair of Alessandra Rich black and white contrast shoes, and she added a simple canvas clutch bag.

