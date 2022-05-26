Kate Middleton's aquamarine earrings have a subtle special meaning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Didn't the Duchess of Cambridge look mesmerising on Wednesday afternoon to attend the Queen's garden party held at Buckingham Palace?

In case you missed it, the wife of Prince William donned a stunning bespoke tea dress in mint green, complete with pie crust collar, elegant bishop's sleeves and a statement button-down bodice. The Duchess paired her vintage-style dress with striking accessories, including a tilted Philip Treacey hat and aquamarine earrings from Carousel Jewels.

The Duchess is often one to wear a sentimental accessory, and her 'Delicate Orb Earrings' are crafted from aquamarine, a precious stone with an interesting historical meaning.

Spiritually, aquamarine is associated with trusting and letting go. In ancient times, aquamarine was believed to be the treasure of mermaids, while sailors used the stone as a talisman to bring good luck on the open waters. The gem is also used as a symbol of protection and fearlessness.

The Duchess wore a stunning mint green ensemble at Buckingham Palace

Kate's striking drop earrings have been worn to mark a sign of change as the Duchess takes on more engagements on behalf of the Queen. The monarch has been forced to pull out of several public engagements due to "episodic mobility issues".

Though we can't be certain the Duchess chose aquamarine jewellery as a subtle nod to this reason, the sentiment is remarkably apt given the royal's transition into a more senior position.

Kate's exact earrings are sold out, but if you're looking to channel her immaculate sense of style with some aquamarine jewellery, we're loving these lookalikes.

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty the Queen will not be making an appearance this year.

Traditionally, Her Majesty welcomes over 30,000 guests to spend a relaxed afternoon in the beautiful gardens of her royal residences.

These public events allow the Queen to speak to a broad range of people from all walks of life, all of whom have made a positive impact in their community. On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex, and Princess Eugenie attended the garden party on behalf of the Queen.

