Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton’s power suit to Zara Tindall’s fairytale frock

Summer is upon us which means the royal ladies have been out in force in some mesmerising seasonal looks. The Duchess of Cambridge opted for pastels as she attended a roundtable talk at the Royal Institution in a pink power suit, having previously sported a cream dress earlier in the week and a tailored sky blue number at the Order of the Garter Service.

The Countess of Wessex dazzled beside her in a pink fluted-sleeve dress – no doubt one of her prettiest looks to date.

Royal Ascot ensured that we were inundated with much-needed race day style inspiration. Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall stepped out in florals while back in London, Lady Amelia Windsor stole the show in archival Vivienne Westwood.

Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands stepped away from the feminine hues by rocking earth tones – meaning there is something for everyone in this week’s royal round-up. Keep scrolling to discover more…

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess rocked a pastel pink suit to host the Early Years roundtable

The Duchess looked as polished as ever as she arrived at a roundtable talk at the Royal Institution, wearing a designer single-breasted blazer with the matching trousers by Alexander McQueen. The radiant royal enchanted fans in the baby pink suit, which she teamed with some blush pink suede heels and diamond jewellery.

Kate recycled a white button-up dress from Suzannah London on Tuesday

Duchess Kate attended a memorial service to mark the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, looking composed in a white midi dress with button-down detailing by Suzannah London.

Featuring short sleeves and a sweet collar, the dress made for a respectful choice for the emotional royal engagement. She completed the sophisticated look with some nude and black Chanel heels – adding a touch of luxury to her ethereal aesthetic.

The mum-of-three looked beautiful in blue at the Order of the Garter Service

The fashionable Duchess joined other members of the royal family for Garter Day service looking brilliant in blue. She donned a sky-blue bespoke coat dress by Alexander McQueen, which she paired with some Aquazzura low slingback pumps in a rich lapis lazuli hue with a coordinating clutch bag and a floral headpiece showcasing a teardrop silhouette.

The Countess of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex wowed in a pink Valentino dress and Prada pumps

Sophie Wessex stunned beside Duchess Kate at the Garter Service at St George’s Chapel in a Maison Valentino dress, featuring a wool and silk-blend fabric, feminine fluted sleeves, a round neckline and a soft baby pink hue. A pair of nude Prada pumps infused the look with an extra dose of designer, while a cream-coloured feather fascinator adorned the royal’s head.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice made a glamorous appearance at Royal Ascot on Tuesday

Princess Beatrice attended Royal Ascot wearing a heavenly white and pink floral shirt dress by Australian It-girl brand Zimmerman, which came complete with sheer layers, puff sleeves and a beige woven belted waistband. A large hairband with sunset-toned flower detailing and a personalised straw clutch made for the ultimate summer sartorial concoction.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall donned a £472.50 dress from Anna Mason

Zara Tindall looked Ascot-ready in an ethereal dress by Anna Mason London, featuring a timeless black bow belt and a clouded dahlia print in shades of aubergine, blush pink and grey. The fairtytale frock, which displayed charming puff sleeve detail and a round neckline, was elevated by some nude pink high heels by Emmy London and a bespoke pompom headpiece.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor stunned royal fans in a floral evening gown

Lady Amelia Windsor attended the star-studded Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts in London – in quite possibly her most beautiful look to date.

The blonde beauty sported an archival ankle-length dress from Vivienne Westwood featuring the brand's signature corset-like bodice, an off-the-shoulder cut, ruched layers of fabric, a striking floral print and a tropical colour palette of lime green, salmon pink, cream and sunflower yellow. A pair of chunky pink heels boasting a sumptuous raspberry brocade finish and open-toe completed her hypnotic outfit.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia looked fabulous in florals at the Official College of Physicians in Madrid

Queen Letizia attended a presentation at the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology in a lovely floral Maje midi dress. Featuring a sleek emerald hue, cinched waistband, long sleeves and a timeless floral print, the luxury number was a covetable addition to the Spanish royal’s extensive sartorial archive.

She elevated the garment with a pair of Carolina Herrera nude slingback pumps and some colourful ruby and emerald earrings.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima nailed business chic in a lace co-ord

Queen Maxima opted for ochre as she visited vice-president Tiemoko Meyliet Kone in the Ivory Coast. The lace co-ord came complete with three-quarter length sleeves, a round neckline and a thin brown leather belt. An unmissable avant-garde beaded necklace adorned her neck, incorporating glints of gold and glitter into her earthy ensemble.

