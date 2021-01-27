We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Little Princess Gabriella of Monaco is certainly taking after her stylish mum, Princess Charlene, when it comes to fashion!

The young royal was pictured wearing an adorable designer ensemble as the family stepped out for the country's annual Sainte-Devote ceremony on Tuesday - and her arm candy no doubt caught the eye of many.

Gabriella, six, wore a miniature Lady Dior bag from the French designer's kidswear range, which retails for £2,800. She also added a pair of trainers bearing the brand's signature Oblique print, which her twin brother Prince Jacques also sported.

Princess Gabriella carried her Nano Lady Dior crossbody

Of course, the iconic bag has other royal associations, too, since it was named after Princess Diana after she became synonymous with the piece.

We love the Princess' sweet pink gingham outfit, too, which is also thought to be Dior - how adorable is that bucket hat?

WATCH: Princess Charlene of Monaco's style over the years

As ever, mum Princess Charlene looked incredibly chic, too, wearing a classic black beret and a beautiful leather and tweed coat from one of her go-to designers, Akris.

Nano Lady Dior, £2,800, Dior

And on Wednesday, she looked equally as elegant as she swapped her black beret for a pink one to attend the Sainte Devote service at the Monaco Cathedral.

The royal's new penchant for hats meant that we are unable to see how she's styling her new edgy haircut, which she debuted in December.

Charlene looked ultra-chic in her pink beret on Wednesday

Instead of her usual bright blonde bob, the princess' hair had been trimmed closer to her head, with one section at the side completely shaved.

In fact, Charlene has long loved to experiment with her hair, and loves to rock shorter styles. In September 2020, she also stepped out with a new micro fringe, cut to the centre of her forehead.

Rocking her bold shaven haircut

While we've seen the Princess' hair as long as shoulder-length, she seems to favour a shorter look and has worn it in everything from pixie to asymmetric shapes.

She first rocked an ultra-short style in 2015, with husband Prince Albert sweetly telling People: "I knew that she wanted to do that, and I think she looks great with short hair."

