Kate Middleton’s sweet tribute to Princess Diana – did you spot it?

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the fourth day of Royal Ascot alongside her husband Prince William looking sublime in polka dots – but did you spot her touching tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana?

Duchess Kate, 40, sported a pair of diamond and gold earrings that once belonged to the late princess. It is not the first time we have seen the duchess wear the glittering jewels, as she previously wore the earrings to the BAFTA Awards in 2019.

Duchess Kate even channeled her mother-in-law with her choice of dress for the annual event. She stepped out in a black and white polka dot number by Alessandra Rich – which closely resembles the frock Princess Diana wore to Royal Ascot back in June 1988.

Both of the royals’ dresses featured a black spotted print set against a white backdrop, a high-rise neckline, long sleeves and a floating skirt.

Duchess Kate wore Princess Diana's earrings to Ascot

Fans online loved Duchess Kate’s heartfelt nod to Princess Diana. "Fantastic!" one commented, while another added a string of heart-eyes emojis. A third said: "She looks beautiful," and a fourth penned: "She is perfect."

Princess Diana wowed in polka dots at the races in 1988

It appears that polka dots are very much on trend for the royal ladies at the moment. On Saturday, Princess Beatrice graced the racecourse wearing a monochrome polka dot midi dress by Saloni. The number boasted the label's signature crystal bows along the bodice, short sleeves, a midi silhouette and a rounded neckline.

Royal fans also adored the princess' spotted outfit and took to social media to pen their positive thoughts. "Adore this dress and Bea looks lovely! One of my favorites of her Ascot wardrobe this year," one commented. A second agreed, saying: "Polka dots are very much back in then," with a heart-eyes emoji. A third said: "Her style is really lovely these days," while a fourth mentioned: "Beatrice is looking fabulous lately."

