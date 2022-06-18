Princess Beatrice surprises in bold printed dress for Royal Ascot

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice attended the final day of Royal Ascot alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wearing a regal printed dress. The mother-of-one followed in The Duchess of Cambridge’s footsteps by opting for polka dots – which is clearly a print favoured by the royal family.

Princess Beatrice looked gorgeous in a black and white polka dot dress by It-girl brand Saloni. Featuring the label's signature crystal bows along the bodice, short sleeves, a midi silhouette and a rounded neckline, the dress has become a statement piece among royals and celebrities.

The princess wore her auburn tresses down loose and partially swept back by a small black fascinator boasting pristine white floral detailing. She teamed the spotted number with a simple pair of black point-toe heels and clasped a black snakeskin leather clutch bag with her initials embossed in gold lettering for her race day essentials.

Princess Beatrice showcased a natural yet camera-ready glamour glow, consisting of a radiant complexion, gently brushed brows and a bronzed smokey eye.

The princess looked gorgeous in the designer dress

Her husband looked dapper beside her, sporting a black top hat, tails, a white shirt, a yellow waistcoat and a black tie.

The royal clasped a personalised clutch bag

If you love the royal’s striking look then you’re in luck as the luxury piece is still available to buy online – plus it’s in the sale!

Crystal Polka Dot Midi Dress, was £695 now £451, Saloni

Alternatively, we’ve sourced a similar high street lookalike which is a surefire wardrobe staple. Designed with a classic polka dot print, short puff sleeves, a slim fit, a feminine sweetheart neckline and concealed zip fastening, this frock is ideal for weekends away, summer garden parties and weddings.

Polka Dot Midi Dress, £69, Nobody's Child

Princess Beatrice also attended the first day of Royal Ascot in an ethereal summer frock, joining her family for the quintessentially British occasion. All eyes were on the royal’s floral dress from Australian It-girl brand Zimmerman, but did you spot her added fashion statement within the outfit?

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter gave her look a contemporary twist through her choice of stand-out accessory – a personalised initial wicker clutch bag. The item, which would make for the sweetest gift, featured a classic woven effect with black text brandishing the princess’ initials. Clearly, it's a personal touch that the princess is very fond of!

