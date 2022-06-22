Where to shop the royals' favourite espadrilles: from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Espadrilles are one of the easiest shoes to wear - just ask the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the countless other royals who came before them. First created by Yves Saint Laurent in the 1970s, they're effortlessly elegant and suitable for day or night, so it's no wonder they remain a hit season after season.

The Duchess of Cambridge has always been a big fan and is often spotted out wearing a beautiful tan pair by Castañer - and the Countess of Wessex has sported various styles, too.

And we can't talk about espadrilles without mentioning Queen Letizia. These royal ladies and their dedication to the Spanish shoe clearly isn't waning. Here's exactly how they style them…

The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite espadrille shoes

Kate is often spotted in her trusty Castañer Carina espadrilles - pictured here most recently on her royal tour of the Caribbean in March 2022. It's no surprise as they're chic, comfortable and go with just about anything. Handmade in Spain, they're available at Net-a-Porter.

Photographed alongside her husband Prince William, the Duchess previously styled them with a stunning Erdem gown to attend the Royal Chelsea Flower Show in 2018.

Castañer Carina 80 suede wedge espadrilles, £120, Net-a-Porter

The Duchess of Sussex's favourite espadrille shoes

While in Cape Town on the first official day of the 2019 royal tour, Meghan looked gorgeous in a printed monochrome wrap dress and her beloved Castañer Carina wedges. She has the black canvas colourway.

Meghan previously styled them with Figue’s Frederica dress to attend a morning tea reception at the British High Commissioner in Fiji in 2018.

Castañer Carina 80 canvas wedge espadrilles, £85, Net-a-Porter

Queen Letizia of Spain's favourite espadrille shoes

Hailing from her native Spain, it's perhaps no surprise Queen Letizia has one of the most impressive espadrille collections of all the royals. From white canvas to tan leather, the stylish Spanish monarch has a pair to compliment every outfit and she always looks incredible.

Proving espadrilles don't just pair perfectly with summer dresses - we love this ensemble, which Letizia wore out in Madrid last summer. Here she's wearing Spanish brand Macarena, but we've found a very similar style from Boden.

SHOP SIMILAR: Cassie high espadrille wedges, £90, Boden

Lady Amelia Windsor's favourite espadrille shoes

Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor wore hers with a daisy-print Gul Hurgel dress for the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston in 2019. We think they look identical to the Coco-Hi pair from Russell & Bromley.

SHOP SIMILAR: Coco-Hi espadrille wedges, £195, Russell & Bromley

The Countess of Wessex's favourite espadrille shoes

Sophie Wessex is another royal lady who loves her espadrilles. In 2019 she was pictured looking lovely wearing a Penelope Chilvers pair with a midi dress by Suzannah London while in Beirut.

SHOP SIMILAR: Stuart Weitzman Mykonos espadrilles, £182, The Outnet

Shop more of our favourite espadrilles for summer 2022...

Maureen sand canvas espadrille wedges, £149, LK Bennett

Espadrille sandal wedges, £95, & Other Stories

Schuh espadrille sandal wedges, £30, ASOS

