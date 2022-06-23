Kate Middleton looks truly breathtaking in the sleekest coat and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The impeccable summer looks keep rolling out for The Duchess of Cambridge. The fashionable royal visited the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum alongside her husband Prince William, looking enchanting in a sleek baby blue coat.

READ: Royals rocking chic sunglasses: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & more

Duchess Kate, 40, sported the elegant longline outwear piece layered over a printed midi dress by L.K. Bennett featuring a mottled red, cream and mid blue colour palette, short flutter sleeves and a simple round neckline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton says the sweetest thing about Prince William

She slipped on a pair of coordinating sky blue suede heels by Emmy London to complete her sophisticated aesthetic and accessorised with a suede blue clutch bag also from the royally-approved brand and a pair of dazzling diamond and aquamarine drop earrings.

READ: The story behind the personalised gold bracelet Duchess Camilla gave Kate Middleton

The duchess wore her silky brunette tresses down loose, culminating in her signature billowing blowdry. She opted for a glamorous beauty blend consisting of a dewy skin tone, a dark eyeliner flick, a flutter of mascara, a touch of rosy blush and a natural lip tone.

The royal looked beautiful in blue

Prince William looked sharp beside his picture perfect wife as he donned a navy suit and pale blue shirt for the exciting royal outing.

Duchess Kate opted for a radiant makeup glow

Love Duchess Kate's look? We've got just the piece for you to recreate her beautiful blue coat ensemble.

Pale Blue Blazer, £39.99, New Look

The royal duo visited the university to view a painted portrait of themselves which was revealed to the public for the first time. The piece was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund, which is held by the Cambridge Community Foundation, as a gift to Cambridgeshire. The artwork was painted by award-winning portrait artist, Jamie Coreth.

On Wednesday, the duchess joined her husband to visit ELEVATE, where the royal couple met with younger generations of the British-Caribbean community, and other diasporas, who represent the next generation of British creative talent.

MORE: Prince William and Kate go without important accessory at Royal Ascot

Kate looked perfectly polished wearing a hypnotic white suit by Alexander McQueen which gave her a sleek streamlined shape. The mother-of-three carried a past-season white Mulberry bag and added bold statement earrings to complete her radiant ensemble.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.