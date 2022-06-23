Kate Middleton's white trouser suit - 7 lookalikes we've found that are a whole lot cheaper

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On Wednesday, Kate Middleton stepped out in London looking stunning in a white Alexander McQueen trouser suit - a two-piece that’s quickly becoming the style of the season. Just months earlier, Meghan Markle looked equally chic in a white Valentino suit at the 2022 Invictus Games.

MORE: Trouser suits are huge for summer - these are the 17 suits to wear for the event in your diary

Both royal ladies chose suits with wide-leg silhouettes, pairing them with white heels and matching white handbags. Besides a wedding (unless you’re the bride!) it’s a look that will evoke effortless style for any occasion and the light hue is perfect for the summer months.

Kate wears Alexander McQueen for royal duties in London

While Kate and Meghan chose designer pieces, there are plenty of lookalikes on the high street in cool and flattering cuts so you can wear the look for much less. You could also dress them down with trainers or chunky sandals for a more understated look.

MORE: Where to shop the royals' favourite espadrilles: from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle

From Mango to Reiss and Karen Millen to Reformation, scroll on for the very best pieces we've found available online now.

Kate Middleton-style white trouser suits

White double breasted tailored blazer, £75, and matching wide-leg trousers, £40, River Island

With its tailored double-breasted blazer and matching trousers in a wide-leg cut, this two-piece from River Island is a gorgeous high street lookalike for Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen suit.

Structured suit blazer, £79.99, and matching trousers, £49.99, Mango

From Mango’s sustainably-sourced Conscious Collection comes this gorgeous white trouser suit. It has a structured, slightly oversized cut.

Tailored blazer, £143.99, and matching high-waist wide-leg trousers, £87.20, Karen Millen

Trust Karen Millen to drop the most timeless white suit, featuring clean lines, flap pockets and sharply notched lapels. We love the minimal styling.

Ember tailored single-breasted jacket, £238, and matching slim-fit suit trousers, £128, Reiss

If you want to wear the white trouser suit trend without the wide-leg silhouette, look no further than the Reiss Ember suit.

Kelsya cropped double-breasted blazer, £225, and matching pleated trousers, £125, Ted Baker

With its cropped blazer and wide barrel trousers, Ted Baker’s white Kelsya suit is something unique.

Kinsale set, £495, Reformation

Reformation’s two-piece Kinsale set is super oversized and features roomy front pockets so you can go sans handbag.

‘Undeniable’ tie-waist blazer, £75, and matching wide-leg trousers, £60, Club L London

This gorgeous sleek white suit from Club L London has a wrap front and belted detail to flatter your curves.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.