Love Princess Beatrice's £3.9k sequin dress? You need to see the back

Princess Beatrice is killing it when it comes to her outfits right now! From her array of dresses from The Vampire's Wife to her Gucci bag collection and denim mini dress from River Island, the redhead royal looks incredible.

Last week, the mother-of-one went to the National Gallery with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wearing the most stunning sequin dress by high end brand Markarian.

The billowing style costs £3,950 and boasts a soft sage green hue, a floor-length skirt, an open-back, a V-neckline, long balloon sleeves and a black belted waistline. How stunning!

In a newly released photograph, you can see the back of Beatrice's frock and it has a cut out panel, showing off her skin. It's subtle and shows off the daughter of Prince Andrew's perfect silhouette. Full marks!

The front of Beatrice's Markarian gown...

We loved the big sister of Princess Eugenie's hair, too. The royal opted for a new hairstyle she rarely showcased - her auburn tresses were swept to the side and held back by an on-trend thick headband with a side parting.

And the back!

A perfectly coiffed side fringe revealed a glint of some Chopard earrings from the brand's L'Heure Du Diamant collection, which were complemented by a silver clutch bag from Tyler Ellis encrusted with Swarovski crystals. Exquisite!

Speaking of her mane, Beatrice often sports long luscious curls during royal outings. From low ponytails to glam waves, her hair is always looking tip top. For the Queen's platinum Jubilee weekend, Beatrice and Eugenie had their hair coiffed by Ben Cooke - the man behind Victoria Beckham’s iconic ‘pob’ back in 2002.

Taking to Instagram alongside the royal sisters, Ben said: "What an incredibly amazing weekend celebrating The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. I was lucky enough to be working with these two fabulous members of our royal family."

