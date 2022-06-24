Princess Beatrice looks flawless in khaki mini-dress as she heads for Glastonbury The royal is a fan of the music festival

Princess Beatrice is certainly a music fan as the royal headed to Glastonbury with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Beatrice looked so fashionable as she turned up to the event wearing a khaki belted mini-dress adorned with button and an oversized belt buckle. Despite the rainy weather, she opted to go with a trendy pair of sunglasses to finish off her ensemble, alongside a pair of white trainers. Her husband opted for a similarly casual look, arriving in a white polo shirt, jacket and jeans, alongside a matching pair of trainers.

They were both seen with wristbands as they walked among the many revellers, with Edoardo seen checking his phone several times.

Their outfits were miles apart from what the pair styled out on Thursday night as they attended the Alchemist's Feast, the inaugural summer party and fundraiser for the National Gallery's Bicentenary campaign.

Beatrice looked amazing in her mini-dress

The mother-of-one dazzled in a billowing sequined gown from Markarian which retails for £3,950 and boasts a soft sage green hue, a floor-length skirt, an open-back, a V-neckline, long balloon sleeves and a black belted waistline.

The royal opted for a new hairstyle, wearing her auburn tresses swept to the side and held back by an on-trend thick headband with a side parting.

A perfectly coiffed side bang revealed a glint of some Chopard earrings from the brand's L'Heure Du Diamant collection, which were complemented by a silver clutch bag from Tyler Ellis encrusted with Swarovski crystals.

A close-up of the outfit

Edoardo looked suave beside his regal wife, sporting a classic black tuxedo and a crisp white shirt complete with a bow tie.

Fans online adored the royal's gorgeous look as one commented: "Soooo chic – amazing!" while another said: "She looks stunning."

A third added: "Wow, I think this is one of her best outfits," and a fourth agreed, saying: "Bea!!! Coming into her own. This. Is. Stunning," with a string of clapping emojis.

