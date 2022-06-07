Princess Beatrice’s secret weapon dress revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There’s no doubt about it; Princess Beatrice is a very well dressed woman indeed. The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson always looks super chic and we love her wardrobe, which is brimming with high end labels.

At the weekend, the mother-of-one looked stunning at the Platinum Party at the Palace in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The Queen's granddaughter rocked a dazzling navy dress by The Vampire's Wife as she enjoyed some of the country's finest musicians playing live on stage.

WATCH: 'My name's Beatrice': Princess introduces herself as 'very lucky' granddaughter of the Queen at Jubilee party

Princess Eugenie’s big sister chose the brand’s ‘Midnight Corduroy Festival Dress’ which costs £795. It’s easy to spot, with the label’s frilled sleeves and vintage vibe.

It got us thinking; Beatrice has worn The Vampire’s Wife on numerous occasions since she first stepped out in the brand in 2018, and it’s fast become her go-to partywear label.

Beatrice looked stunning in her navy The Vampire's Wife dress

The cut of the dresses really suits her, and we think it’s her secret weapon - she always looks sensational in this style.

The Midnight Courdroy Festival Dress, £795.00, The Vampire's Wife

The redhead royal first wore the brand back for Ellie Goulding's wedding, rocking a stunning green metallic dress from trendy fashion label. The Duchess of Cambridge may have been inspired by Beatrice’s look, since she wore the same style in 2020, on the royal tour of Ireland.

Beatrice wore a floral dress by The Vampire's Wife at the Queen's Garden Party in 2018

Also in 2018, Beatrice went to Queen's Garden Party, and donned a pink floral version of her fave frock. How pretty?

Beatrice first wore the brand for Ellie Goulding's wedding in 2018

The cult fashion line was founded by former model Susie Cave as a capsule collection in 2014. Since then, countless stars have worn its signature styles on the red carpet and beyond. From Margot Robbie to Alexa Chung to Amber Heard, Busy Phillips, Chloë Grace Moretz, Natalie Portman and Jennifer Aniston.

The Vampire's Wife The Falconetti ruffled metallic silk-blend dress, £1,595, Matches

The brand is based in Brighton, and we bet Beatrice loves supporting a home-grown British designer.

