Princess Beatrice's fashion faux pas at Royal Ascot almost went unnoticed

Princess Beatrice's eclectic wardrobe delighted royal fans during Royal Ascot 2022, with the 33-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew stepping out in a series of seriously stunning looks for the annual equestrian event.

LOOK: Princess Beatrice surprises in bold printed dress for Royal Ascot

On Saturday, Ascot's final race day, the royal was the epitome of elegance. Rocking a regal polka-dot printed dress with sleek pointed-toe heels and a floral fascinator, Princess Beatrice certainly turned some heads in her crystal-embellished Saloni dress - but she wasn't the only attendee to wear the statement frock.

WATCH: The royal family arrives at Royal Ascot

Zara Tindall's husband Mike took to Instagram on Saturday to share several unseen photos from the glamorous race day. He captioned the post: "Great day yesterday! Little hot some might say! Great to see the Statue of Liberty on show @natalie_pinkham [wink emoji]."

READ: Princess Beatrice breaks royal ladies' Ascot tradition

Princess Beatrice wears Jamie Polka Dot Dress, now £451, Saloni

Photographs pictured Zara and Mike lapping up the sunshine at Friday's event, posing alongside friends Natalie Pinkham, Kirsty Gallacher and Sky Sports presenter Anna Woolhouse.

Princess Beatrice's stunning polka dot ensemble proved popular with fellow Ascot goers, as presenter Anna was also pictured wearing the same £695 dress.

RELATED: 24 beautiful Ascot-appropriate dresses for a day at the races

SHOP: Princess Beatrice’s fashion statement you missed - but will definitely want

Whilst Princess Beatrice chose to rock a monochrome look with sleek black shoes and an understated headpiece, Anna opted for electric yellow pumps and an oversized titled fascinator to amp up the glamour of her outfit.

Anna Woolhouse wears the same dress as Princess Beatrice

It's not the first time Beatrice has been spotted wearing the same dress as another person at the same event. During the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the mother-of-one wore a dazzling turquoise dress by Beulah London.

The brand's best-selling 'Ahana' dress featured long sleeves and a fit-and-flare silhouette with a short stand neckline. Complete with a sweeping skirt that's belted at the waist for a figure-defining fit, as well as a charming button-front, the £775 dress is quite the statement number.

SEE: Princess Beatrice is elegant in blue for the Queen's Service of Thanksgiving

But Beatrice wasn't the only royal wearing this design; Sophie Winkleman, who is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, wore the same dress in pink.

Sophie added Kate Middleton's favourite bag, the 'Aspinal Midi Mayfair', to her look.

