Princess Beatrice's secret message about her marriage at Queen's Service of Thanksgiving

Princess Beatrice looked incredible at the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday. The special service paid tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne and the royals were all there in their finest for the monarch.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson chose a buttoned-front long-sleeved blue dress by Beulah for the special event, teaming the outfit with a chic matching hat with bow detail.

WATCH: Royals sing along with national anthem

But did you notice her clutch bag she was carrying? It was from high end designer Sophia Webster and had the words 'Wifey for Lifey' embossed on it. Perhaps this is a sweet message about her marriage to husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi? The couple have been married for almost two years.

The bag is part of the designer's bridal range and costs £350. It has sadly since sold out, but you can shop the brand's bridal range for luxury wedding accessories - keep scrolling!

Beatrice carries a clutch by Sophia Webster

Beatrice and Eduardo held a socially distanced ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, on Friday 17 July 2020.

Beatrice's clutch said 'Wifey for Lifey'

The couple decided to hold a private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May. Working within government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family.

'Wifey for Lifey' pumps, £495.00, Sophia Webster

Memorably, Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, on loan from the Queen. The dress was made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves. It was encrusted with diamanté and had a geometric checkered bodice. It was remodelled and fitted by Her Majesty's dresser Angela Kelly and loyal dressmaker Stewart Parvin.

The mother-of-one wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which was also on loan from Her Majesty. The tiara was worn by The Queen on her wedding day and was originally made for Queen Mary by Garrard and Co. in 1919, from a diamond necklace given by Queen Victoria for her wedding.

