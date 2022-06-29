Carole Middleton rocks edgy jumpsuit and bold hair change at Wimbledon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday, the gorgeous Carole Middleton, mother of the Duchess of Cambridge, headed to Wimbledon to watch the tennis, and she looked seriously chic.

READ: Carole Middleton rocks daughter Kate's signature curls at Jubilee celebrations

The mother-of-three was accompanied by her husband Michael, wearing a stunning white jumpsuit by Boden that was adorned with an eye-catching paisley print. She added a chic white denim jacket and nude high heels with a matching handbag. Gorgeous! Micheal looked dapper - he wore a smart linen blazer with a blue shirt and red tie. What a stylish couple.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's Best Wimbledon Fashion Moments

We noticed that the Party Pieces owner had also changed her hair! Normally, the brunette wears her hair in a lightly curled style, but today, she sported polka straight hair that looked as if it may have been chemically straightened. We love the look; it really suited her.

MORE: Why Duchess Kate's parents sold £1.5m home when she became royal

We last saw Carole at Ascot just over two weeks ago, and she looked stunning wearing a pink dress that her daughter Kate had worn before.

Carole looked incredible in her jumpsuit

Carole's pink frock was made famous by Kate in 2021 and it's fab to see that the Middleton matriarch styled up and made it her own. She added a black clutch bag and a striking black hat. The stunning piece had a gorgeous lacy detailing all across it and suited the outfit perfectly.

What a stylish pair! Michael and Carole Middleton at Wimbledon

We will never forget when Kate wore this dress. It was during the royal tour of Scotland, when Kate invited little Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen’s official Edinburgh home, and her eye-catching pink outfit matched the five-year-old's dress - after the youngster had told her it was her favourite colour.

Carole's jumpsuit:

Square Neck Linen Jumpsuit, £90.00, Boden

SHOP NOW

READ: Carole Middleton takes fashion inspiration from Kate in a beautiful spring outfit

ME+EM is really having a moment right now with the royal ladies. The Countess of Wessex and Princess Eugenie are all fans too, as well as Zara Tindall.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.