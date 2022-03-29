We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

They say great style runs in the family and that thought is perfectly valid when you look at the Duchess of Cambridge and her mother Carole Middleton.

Carole is so chic and always wonderfully put-together, in well-cut clothes from both designer stores and high street shops. Recently, the 67-year-old posed in a series of snaps for her Party Pieces website and featured the shots on the brand's Instagram page.

Carole can be seen standing in a pristine kitchen with wood-framed windows, white marble work surfaces and a large undermount sink with a traditional curved tap, rocking a pair of skinny jeans and a lovely light pink blouse. Swoon!

This is the kind of ensemble that is simply perfect for spring due to the lightweight feel and lighter colours. Shop this high street pink blouse below that look just like the mother-of-three's.

Kate recently wore a delightful pink dress during last week's royal tour of the Caribbean.

Get the look!

Crinkle Gauze Button-Front Shirt, £39.95, GAP

The 40-year-old looked incredible in a brand new outfit; a pink zebra print Rixo dress featuring a collared neckline, shirt-style bodice, fitted hip panel, puff sleeves and midi length skirt.

Kate wore a pink Rixo dress last week

The colour is nearly the same as the tone featured on Carole's shirt.

Carole's post was to show off Party Pieces' new Easter range, and read: "The countdown to Easter has started! Carole says: "As the days get longer and brighter, we can look forward to the joys of spring; fresh blooms, new beginnings, Easter and more reasons to celebrate. I always love curating the pretty pastels and fun touches for this season, and hope you enjoy the collection too. Easter will be extra special this year, as we can be with friends and family again, so let’s get preparing..."

