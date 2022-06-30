Queen Letizia has a Kate Middleton moment in the prettiest polka dot dress – and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With a shared penchant for streamlined silhouettes and eye-catching colours, it's hardly surprising that Queen Letizia has been hailed as 'Spain's answer to Kate Middleton.'

RELATED: Kate Middleton's polka dot obsession continues - 7 dresses she'd love that won't break the bank

Revered as two of Europe's best-dressed royals, the duo are often compared for their sophisticated fashion sense – and we can see why.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Letizia and Kate Middleton's similar fashion sense

Carrying out her latest diplomatic duties on Wednesday, Letizia was spotted heading to a meeting at the Royal Palace of La Granja of San Ildefonso and her outfit had major Kate Middleton vibes.

Pictured alongside First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, as part of the NATO Summit in Segovia, Queen Letizia debuted a brand new polka dot dress by Laura Bernal. Clearly, this royally-loved print is having a moment!

MORE: Royal ladies in polka dots: Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and more in this summer’s hottest trend

READ: Queen Letizia wows in breathtaking gown – and look at that detail

Queen Letizia looked pretty in polka dots on Wednesday

Looking lovely in lilac, the mum-of-two accessorised her outfit with cream espadrille wedges by Macarena Shoes, which also bore a similar resemblance to Duchess Kate's favourite wedges from Castañer.

Adding a €930 beige handbag from Hedenbrand, Letizia topped off the look with pearl droplet earrings – coincidentally, another staple in Kate's wardrobe.

The royal accessorised with demure pearl droplet earrings

Sporting a bouncy blowdry that elegantly framed her face, King Felipe's wife looked positively radiant as she teamed a brown smokey eyeshadow complete with a dash of mascara, rosy blusher and a hint of nude lipgloss to match – stunning!

GET THE LOOK:

Lilac Polka Dot V-Neck Midi Wrap Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Over the last few weeks, fashion fans across the globe have been marvelling at Kate Middleton's collection of polka dot dresses, and we reckon the British royal would adore Letizia's latest look.

CASTAÑER Carina Wedge Espadrilles, £85, Net-a-Porter

More recently, Kate was spotted attending the fourth day of Royal Ascot alongside her husband Prince William – and her beautiful white and black number by Alessandra Rich quickly made headlines.

While Queen Letizia and Duchess Kate are huge fans of polka dots, they aren't the only royals who love the print. The Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex and Princess Beatrice are also fans, and Princess Diana famously rocked dotty designs throughout the 80s – this trend is here to stay.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.