Queen Letizia dazzles in sleek diamante midi dress and heels

Queen Letizia of Spain has been rolling out the serene evening looks as of late. The 49-year-old attended the Princess of Girona Foundation Awards ceremony at the Agbar Water Museum, wearing a sleek navy dress with the most striking detail

.SEE MORE: Queen Letizia looks sensational in white fitted trousers and a paisley blouse - see photos

Queen Letizia donned a classy midi dress by Boüret, featuring a deep blue hue, crossing skirt, delicate crepe fabric, an off-the-shoulder silhouette and an eye-catching rhinestone cord detailing. She perfected her elegant ensemble with a pair of Caroline Herrera black slingback heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles welcomes Queen Letizia to Auckland Castle with a sweet kiss

The royal scraped her hair back into a thick ponytail, showing off a dramatic makeup look. A dewy skin glow, a flutter of black mascara, a slick o navy blue eyeliner, a rose pink lip, a dusting of bronzer and gently brushed brows made for a romantic beauty blend.

LOOK: Royal ladies in polka dots: Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and more in this summer’s hottest trend

Queen Letizia accessorised with a pair of star-shaped diamond stud earrings by Chanel – infusing her sophisticated aesthetic with an extra dash of sparkle.

Queen Letizia looked uber elegant in the luxury dress

Fan gushed over the royal's incredible outfit choice and took to social media to pen their positive thoughts. "The most beautiful royal look ever! Absolutely stunning!!!," one said, while another added: "One of the best royals look ever...classy but with a twist!" A third agreed, commenting: "She never puts a foot wrong with her fashion," and a fourth mentioned: "So simple yet so original! Love it!!"

The number featured a striking rhinestone cord detail

Queen Letizia recently channeled movie star magic in the boldest midi dress. She attended the Royal Theatre with the companions of the participants in the NATO Summit on Thursday, looking incredible in an unexpected Carolina Herrera number.

RELATED: Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton’s Zara blazer to Sophie Wessex’s retro dress

The beloved Spanish queen delighted in a shocking fuchsia bespoke dress by the royally-approved designer, featuring a sleeveless silhouette, sweet button-down detailing, elegant darting and a fit and flare midi skirt cut. She teamed the striking frock with a pair of nude slingback leather pumps – also crafted by the luxury brand.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.