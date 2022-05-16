Princess Anne is a timeless style icon in flattering coat and red lipstick The Princess Royal enjoyed an evening out in Windsor

Princess Anne's style choices rarely disappoint, and the 71-year-old royal's latest appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show proves the Queen's daughter has an unparalleled sense of style.

Arriving at Windsor Castle with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence on Saturday, the Princess Royal donned a sleek cream maxi coat, complete with structured shoulders an open collar and a chic oversized design. Dressing for the spring chill, Anne added a white and red plaid scarf, draped effortlessly over one shoulder.

The royal added several glistening accessories, including a pair of pearl studs set within a diamond halo and a trio string of pearls. She added a classic red lip and teased her hair into her signature chignon hairstyle.

Elevating her evening look, Princess Anne added a sleek black handbag with a gold chain strap - a simple way to amp up the glamour of any look.

The Princess Royal always looks immaculate. Following in the Queen's fashion-forward footsteps, Anne often sticks to monochrome outfits and simple fits for effortless dressing.

Speaking to The Telegraph on Princess Anne's recent tour wardrobe during her time in Papua New Guinea, celebrity stylist Annabel Hodin said: "There's nothing ostentatious or too extravagant about her wardrobe.

"Wearing a tailored silhouette in one colour head-to-toe is the easiest way to travel and dress well, and also the Queen's go-to solution," she continued. We love to see Princess Anne taking style inspiration from the monarch!

Princess Anne was pictured departing A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle over the weekend.

The equestrian event was an incredibly poignant one for the royal family, particularly after the Queen's grandaughter Lady Louise Windsor led the way in Prince Philip's carriage - a skill her late grandfather taught her.

Princess Anne also shares a passion for horse riding, having been the first royal to compete in the sport at the Olympic Games in Montreal in 1976.

