Princess Anne's unique wedding menu: Partridge, peas and peppermint ice cream

The Princess Royal is well known for being one of the most down-to-earth members of the royal family. With everything from her no-fuss dinner parties to resisting the aid of a personal dresser whilst on tour, Princess Anne certainly isn't your average royal.

Along with her laid-back lifestyle, the Queen's 71-year-old daughter has a rather intriguing daily diet. It is believed the royal enjoys blackened bananas for breakfast, snacks on pickled herrings and delights in the simplicity of Fray Bentos (a type of tinned pie).

The menu at her first wedding to Captain Mark Phillips in November 1973 certainly wasn't your conventional wedding breakfast either.

While the Princess Royal has been known to prefer a simpler palette, wedding guests were treated to an extravagant, several-course feast that kicked off with a plate of lobster for each guest.

Princess Anne married her first husband in November 1973

The royal couple then dined out on partridge served on a bed of fresh peas, which Princess Anne's mother served at her own wedding.

It comes as no surprise the Princess Royal chose partridge for her main course. Back in 2020, Anne guest-edited an edition of Country Life magazine, in which she revealed game was one of her most-loved recipes.

The Princess told readers that devilled pheasant was her dinner of choice.

The Ritz's Executive Chef, John Williams, shared the decadent-yet-simple recipe, explaining: "Basically, a couple of whole pheasants are poached, then taken off the bone, shredded and kept warm in the poaching juices. You just add freshly whipped cream, left in the fridge for an hour to stiffen, mixed with a good amount of Green Label mango chutney."

Princess Anne's wedding cake was the same height as her

Despite the royals tying the knot in November, Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips also served Mint Royale ice cream to their guests, which was created as part of a special competition in the lead up to the royal wedding.

To finish, the cake chosen by the royal couple was helped skyward with silver tiers, supporting the weight of the cake and all that icing. It was believed to be 5ft 6 inches tall - the same height as the royal bride.

