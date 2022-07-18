Princess Beatrice's £450 polka dot dress has a £25 lookalike - yes, really!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We don't know about you, but we were dotty for Princess Beatrice's stunning polka dot dress from Self-Portrait when she wore it to Wimbledon back in 2021.

The then-pregnant Princess looked incredible in the memorable frock, which featured statement puff sleeves, a ruched bodice and a frilled hem. The royal's playful print certainly turned heads in the royal box at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, and a year on from the dress' debut, several of the royal ladies have proven the polka dot trend is here to stay.

From Duchess Kate's unforgettable Alessandra Rich dress to Princess Beatrice's Saloni moment at Ascot this year, adding a statement print to your wardrobe is a guaranteed way to add flair to your personal style.

There's nothing we love more than finding an affordable royal lookalike, and this stunning ruched tie-back midi dress from New Look is strikingly similar.

Princess Beatrice rocked the dress when she was pregnant with Sienna

Everything down to the polka-dot print to the ruched sweetheart neckline emulates Princess Beatrice's sartorial elegance - and for just £25.99, we call that a royal bargain.

Tie Back Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £25.99, New Look

If you're looking to steal the royal's style but are looking for an everyday dress that can be recycled for several seasons, this lightweight linen-look puffed sleeve frock is equally chic. Rock it with white trainers or platform sandals for the perfect summer ensemble.

Shirred Midi Dress, £29.99, New Look

Even her Majesty the Queen has long been partial to the playful print, particularly in the earlier years of her reign, and of course both Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York were often spotted - literally – in dotty outfits in the eighties and nineties.

These days, both the Duchess of Sussex and Queen Letizia of Spain are also lovers of the vintage pattern, as are other royal women around the world.

Even the Duchess of Cambridge is a fan of the trend

HELLO! previously sat down with colour psychologist and director of design at Lick Colour, Tash Bradley to discuss why the royals are dotty for the print this season.

Tash enthused about this royal trend: "It's interesting that they've all gone for polka dots because that straight away just screams out fun. That you're there to have a bit of fun, you're not trying to take yourself too seriously, you're trying to be softer in your approach I would say."

Detailing the royal ladies' colour choices, Tash continued: "What I love is that the black and white is very Audrey Hepburn, very sophisticated very elegant."

